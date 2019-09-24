AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Tonight’s overnight paving is on

Just in from SDOT:

Crews will be paving on SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to 35th Ave SW (Zones A-C) overnight tonight, Tuesday, September 24 and tomorrow night, Wednesday September 25.

On Tuesday, September 24 crews anticipate paving the west half of the street starting at SW Spokane St and traveling south to 35th Ave SW.

On Wednesday, September 25 crews anticipate paving the east half of the street starting at SW Spokane St and traveling south to 35th Ave SW.

This work is very weather dependent, and we will provide an update tomorrow if our Wednesday night paving is delayed due to rain.