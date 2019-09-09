9 for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

If you haven’t already checked the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, where you will find hundreds of local happenings, days and often weeks in advance, here are highlights for the ~12 hours ahead:

HELP FIREFIGHTERS ‘FILL THE BOOT’ FOR MDA: Until 5 pm tonight, and again tomorrow, West Seattle firefighters are in The Junction, receiving donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (California/Alaska)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm-4 pm, the full board gets the same briefing its System Expansion Committee got two weeks ago (WSB coverage here) on the “assessments” of potential West Seattle-to-Ballard options. In the ST board room downtown. Agenda here. (401 S. Jackson)

DROP-IN ARTIST GROUP: 2 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle – info in our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

AFTER HOURS AT HOMESTREET: The West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s “After Hours” networking event is at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, 5:30-7:30 pm. (4022 SW Alaska)

COMMUNITY ART JOURNALING CLASS: 6 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) – description here;

TALKING TRANSPORTATION: 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point, the West Seattle Transportation Coalition will hear from SDOT and Sound Transit, as previewed here. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS at 7 pm. (3000 California SW)

‘SUNSET BABY’: 7:30 pm curtain for the new production at ArtsWest (WSB sponsor), by Dominique Morisseau:

When the tough, independent Nina is visited by her father, a former revolutionary in the Black liberation movement, she can’t tell what he’s after–a fix to their broken relationship, or the cache of letters that ties their fates together. As father and daughter circle one another, old wounds are revealed, generational differences exposed, and blazing truths laid bare.

Ticket info here. (4711 California SW)

INTO THE COLD + GUESTS: Rock ‘n’ roll, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUCH MORE HAPPENING … see our full calendar here.