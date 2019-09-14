14 for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Ruddy Turnstone – rare in Seattle in September, says photographer Mark Wangerin)

Another big Saturday! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LEARN TO SAVE RAINWATER: 10 am, join West Seattleite Neal Chism in Burien for a free class, as previewed here. (14700 6th SW)

2ND-TIME SALE: 9 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Church, day 1 of this huge sale, as previewed here.

(Photo by Monika Lidman)

Cash or check only. (9140 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK TREE WALK: Guided and free! Meet at 9:30 am at the north parking lot kiosk. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WSHS MATTRESS FUNDRAISER: 10 am-5 pm, the gym at West Seattle High School becomes a temporary mattress showroom for you to shop this fundraiser – details in our preview. (3000 California SW)

FIESTAS PATRIAS PARADE AND FESTIVAL: 11 am, as previewed here, a big parade celebrating Latin American culture, with music, dance, motorcycles, cars, horses, more, proceeding to South Park Community Center for 1 pm festival. (12 Ave. S. south to Henderson, east to 14th, north to Cloverdale, west to 8th Ave. S.)

SALMON HOMECOMING CELEBRATION: At the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, noon fundraising salmon-bake lunch, 1-3 pm naturalist program. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

COLMAN POOL’S 2ND-TO-LAST WEEKEND: Noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule. (8603 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE FITNESS CLASS: Try Oula Fitness for free at 2 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FIND OUT ABOUT DELRIDGE GROCERY VOLUNTEERING: The lease for the store is signed and now it’s time to rally more volunteer help. Stop by Ounces 3-5 pm to find out how. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

WE (HEART) WEST SEATTLE PARTY: Party at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with proceeds supporting three local nonprofits, as previewed here. (5612 California SW)

WHITE CENTER FOOD BANK DINNER/AUCTION: 6 pm, it’s the White Center Food Bank’s 15th annual Harvest Dinner & Auction fundraiser in the Brockey Center at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Email auction@whitecenterfoodbank.org to check on ticket availability. (6000 16th SW)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 DEBATE: 6:30 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, you’re invited to the first debate with City Council District 1 candidates Lisa Herbold and Phil Tavel since the primary, as previewed here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, the Silver-Tongued Devils perform – what a lineup! Details and ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

AT PARLIAMENT TAVERN: 9 pm, Moon Darlings, Taleen Kali (L.A.), Biblioteka, Mind Beams. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)