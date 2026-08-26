VIDEO: Hundreds gather to celebrate new ‘world-class’ Alki Elementary School

Story by Tracy Record

Photos by Torin Record-Sand

for West Seattle Blog

One week before the first day of classes for Seattle Public Schools, families, school staff, and district dignitaries gathered to celebrate the newly rebuilt, expanded Alki Elementary School.

The ribboncutting was of course the centerpiece of the ceremony. But it was closely rivaled by free ice cream:

This all followed speeches full of gratitude. Proud Alki Elementary principal Mason Skeffington, resplendent in a suit as blue as nearby Elliott Bay on a sunny day, emceed:

He, district superintendent Ben Shuldiner, and school board president Gina Topp were first to speak:

While praising the “world-class” and “state of the art” project, Shuldiner declared that “what happens inside” – learning and teaching – must be “world-class” too, and restated his goal that Seattle will become the nation’s top urban district.

Topp expressed excitement from a special perspective – saying her daughter will beattending Alki Elementary.

She and other speakers also took time to thank voters for approving the BEX V levy that funded the project, designed by Mahlum Architects and built by Cornerstone Contractors. Appreciation for those who built the school was also expressed by Monty Anderson of the Seattle Building and Construction Trades – he’s the second of three speakers in this video segment, following Evan Smith of Schools First and preceding Andy Sheffer from Seattle Parks and Recreation:

“How cool is it to have a school overlooking a park?” enthused Sheffer, referring to Alki Elementary’s new orientation facing north – the old school’s entrance faced west – which is toward the newly rebuilt playground as well as, beyond it, Alki Playfield and Whale Tail Park:

The playground is still getting some finishing touches:

After the ribboncutting, along with ice-cream scooping outside, attendees streamed inside for their first up-close look at the new school. We had a comprehensive look at its features, inside and out, in this July report. But we went in for a few minutes with today’s crowd:

Classrooms were closed, as educators already have moved in, but there are so many windows – interior and exterior – that everything was on view. All but the kindergarteners will start classes one week from today; the youngest students will start on September 8.

Alki Elementary spent the last three years in the former Schmitz Park Elementary, which the district tells us will be vacant this year so some work can be done.