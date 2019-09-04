PARTY! C & P Coffee Company invites you to ‘We (Heart) West Seattle’ celebration

(WSB file photo)

If you don’t already have your ticket(s) – Cameron from C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) wants to be sure you know about this upcoming community benefit:

We Heart West Seattle Benefit Party, September 14th

From 4 – 7 pm

Pete and I are excited to announce what we hope will be an annual event supporting the West Seattle Food Bank, West Seattle Helpline, and WestSide Baby.

There will be food from local restaurants; West 5, Peel and Press, Husky Deli and Joanie’s Catering as well as live music and incredible auction items.

Tickets are $25.00 for one drink of choice and amazing food options and can be purchased at the coffee shop (5612 California Ave SW) or online.