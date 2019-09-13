WEEKEND PREVIEW: First local post-primary forum Saturday for City Council District 1 candidates

Tomorrow night, you can see the two finalists for City Council District 1, incumbent Lisa Herbold and challenger Phil Tavel, in their first side-by-side local appearance since the August primary. The District 1 Community Network is presenting the forum starting at 6:30 pm Saturday at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) in West Seattle. If you need to bring your kid(s), an activity will be provided – but please RSVP ASAP to tamsenspengler@gmail.com. Also, if you’re driving, organizers have arranged for overflow parking, so you’ll be directed there. (This is the first of at least five local forums/debates in this race this month and next; D1CN is also presenting the next [announced] one, 4:30 pm September 28th at Neighborhood House High Point.)