Options for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Dahlia photographed on Beach Drive by Bob Burns)

Here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can preview any time):

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SPRAYPARK’S OPEN: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SWIMMING POOL’S OPEN: Daily operations also continue at Colman Pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Note: A reader reports the pool’s heater is broken; we’re still awaiting Seattle Parks word on that.

WADING POOL: The last one still open in West Seattle – Lincoln Park, 12-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily through Labor Day).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Play indoors this afternoon! 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW)

ELECTRONICS-RECYCLING DROPOFF: Not in WS, but the last time the organizers had one here, it was a big success, so they want you to know they’re accepting dropoffs today at Burien Library, 2:30-4:30 pm. (400 SW 152nd)

NATIONAL DOG DAY: 4-9 pm, bring your furry friend to Ounces to celebrate! (3809 Delridge Way SW)

CLIMB AT CAMP LONG: Last chance – two special climbing sessions, 5 and 6:30 pm! Our calendar listing has details. (5200 35th SW)

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Wednesdays this summer, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – again this week at The Good Society (2701 California SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

INFO SESSIONS FOR FREE TRAINING PROGRAMS: Also: Get ready for future runs and walks with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor)’s free training programs – two (WALK Fit and GOT Fit) have info sessions tonight, 6:30 and 7 pm, as previewed here.

OPEN MIC AT MR. B’S: Monthly open mic for musicians, singers, poets, or … Hosted by Mr. B himself at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm performances.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: A local group of Spanish-language learners gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) to practice – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30-8:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW) for a crafty night, 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle trivia venues – Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) at 7 pm … Admiral Pub also has trivia at 7 pm (2306 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … It’s Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

PEARL JAM ANNIVERSARY LISTENING PARTY: 7 pm listening party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) to mark the 35th anniversary of “Ten.” Free, all ages.

SALSA DANCING: 8 pm lessons with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE X 2: In the south end, Megastar Karaoke with KDJ Mythikal at Max’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm … In the north end, sing at Admiral Pub also starting at 9, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

DANCE WITH BALORICO: Lessons at 8 pm and at 9 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!