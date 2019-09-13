WEEKEND PREVIEW: Fiestas Patrias parade Saturday

(WSB photo from 2018 Fiestas Patrias parade)

You only have to head a short distance east tomorrow morning to enjoy South Park’s Fiestas Patrias parade, a celebration of Latin American cultures. It starts at 11 am Saturday southbound from Sea Mar HQ on 12th Avenue South north of Henderson, then east on Henderson to 14th Avenue South, north to South Cloverdale, west on Cloverdale to 8th Avenue South, north on 8th to the South Park Community Center, where a festival starts at 1 pm and continues all afternoon (here’s the schedule).