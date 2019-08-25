West Seattle weekend scene: Healing Day bell-ringing

Thanks to Katie for the photo from noon today at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral, where – as previewed here – the bell-ringing was to commemorate the 400th anniversary of a grim date in history: The day the first enslaved Africans were brought ashore in English-occupied North America. The “Healing Day” was a national action called for by Episcopal leadership. Participants said a Litany of Repentance in addition to ringing the bell for one minute.