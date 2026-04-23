Registration is closed for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, and it’s going to be huge!

After three weeks, registration is closed for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 9. This year has again broken the WSCGSD record – more than 660 sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, all with descriptions you’ll find in the guide we’re working on right now as well as the map. Two things to know: Registration really is closed – we cannot add any more sales. And if you think you’re looking at the map, no, you are not – this year’s map will not be available before Saturday, May 2, one week before sale day, as usual. The official time window for sales is 9 am-3 pm Saturday, May 9; some sales start earlier, some end later, some have extra days – you’ll find that in the sale descriptions provided during registration. And thanks for the fun descriptions which have kept us smiling during registration review – “overseen by cute dogs”; “memorabilia to miscellany to unmentionables”; “we bought it, forgot it” … even if you’re not shopping, the guide will be fun to browse. WSCGSD updates to come!