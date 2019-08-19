WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Weekend gunfire in The Junction

After we received a few questions about an incident early Saturday in The Junction; we followed up with Seattle Police today, and here’s what they told us: Just before 2 am Saturday, a caller reported “a possible domestic-violence disturbance in the alley behind his apartment building in the 4500 block of 44th Avenue SW,” with what looked to be a man and woman involved. Police continue:

The male pulled out a small handgun and appeared to be showing it off. He eventually handed it off to the female, who then discharged one round toward an unoccupied building across the alley. The shot occurred as officers were arriving in the area. Both subjects then entered the apartment building. Officers took up containment and a contact team was assembled. The apartment building was cleared floor by floor. Both parties were located on the rooftop patio and taken into custody without incident. The handgun was recovered from the male. The building did sustain bullet damage, and one spent round/casing were recovered. The male had a concealed pistol permit and was interviewed and released from SW precinct. The female was booked into King County Jail. There were no injuries.

A check of jail and court records shows the 32-year-old woman was released a short time ago after two days in jail.