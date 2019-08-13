WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the High Point police response

(WSB photo)

2:38 PM: Thanks for the tip about that big Seattle Police response near High Point Community Center. We subsequently went over to find out what’s happening. Police say the white car is stolen and they’ve taken one person into custody. That person’s being checked for possible injuries because the car was involved in a collision (our crew says it has extensive rear-end damage). A K9 team is on the way to help search for evidence after, according to a radio exchange, “a magazine” was reportedly found in the car.

2:45 PM: Seattle Parks just tweeted that HPCC is in lockdown because of this.