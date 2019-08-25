VIDEO: Water break on Avalon Way

1:32 AM: Police are being summoned to help direct traffic near Avalon/Genesee because of a water break. You’ll want to avoid that area for a while. No details on the cause or extent of the break; if you’re experiencing water trouble, be sure to notify SPU at 206-386-1800.

1:54 AM: Thanks for the video – above, emailed by Michael; below, from a texter, showing water flowing down Genesee from Avalon:

Michael says the break appears to have originated right in front of the Marq Apartments at 3261 SW Avalon Way.