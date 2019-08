We checked with SDOT after a reader question about why 59th SW is lined with “no parking” signs for this Sunday (August 25), 7 am-5 pm, between Admiral Way and Alki Avenue. The only hint on the signage was attribution to the AAC (asphalt/paving/etc.) division. Here’s what SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells us: Crews will be out on Sunday removing the rubber speed cushions on 59th SW and replacing them with asphalt speed cushions.