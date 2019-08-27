FOLLOWUP: Seattle Education Association members approve contract deal

Seattle Public Schools open for classes one week from tomorrow – on Wednesday, September 4th – and they’ll do so with new contracts for members of the district’s largest union. From the Seattle Education Association announcement of tonight’s ratification vote:

… Highlights included in the three-year deal include competitive pay raises for educators, support for school racial equity teams and additional staff, including nurses and counselors.

Seattle Education Association represents more than 6,000 teachers, office professionals, paraeducators and substitute educators.

Office professionals approved their contract by 97.67 percent. Paraeducators approved theirs by 91.82 percent and teachers/certificated staff approved their contract by 88.15 percent.