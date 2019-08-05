FOLLOWUP: No ‘all clear’ yet after Fauntleroy sewer overflow

On Saturday, we reported on the King County Wastewater Treatment Division‘s announcement of a 200-to-400-gallon sewage leak that resulted in warning signs along part of the Fauntleroy shoreline. We checked back with KCWTD spokesperson Norm Mah today to see if the warning was still in effect. Short answer: Yes. Longer: “The beach is not closed, a limited area around the vault located in the southernmost end of the park along the beach trail has been cordoned off to public access. Signs remain posted advising the public to avoid contact in the area out of an abundance of caution. We are still conducting water quality sampling in the area that is posted. Water quality tests are done until there are two consecutive days below the state threshold.” KCWTD blamed the overflow on “a leaking pressure relief valve on the Barton Pump Station pipeline that travels through Lincoln Park.”