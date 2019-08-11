West Seattle, Washington

12 Monday

DEVELOPMENT: Southwest Design Review Board to see two more projects

August 11, 2019 11:55 pm
 |   Development | West Seattle news

We’ve already reported that 8854 Delridge Way SW is returning to the Southwest Design Review Board next month, two years after its first review. Now that SWDRB meeting has a second project, and the board will be convened two weeks later for yet another review.

First: On September 5th, when the SWDRB will see the South Delridge project at 6:30, that will be followed at 8 pm by their first look at 4401 42nd SW, proposed as “a 5-story apartment building with 72 small efficiency dwelling units and 6 live-work units (with parking) for 36 vehicles …”

Then at 6:30 pm September 19th, the board is now scheduled to consider the latest version of a project between 30th SW and Harbor SW, with the addresses 3252 30th Ave SW, 3315/ 3303/ 3257 Harbor Ave SW. This was reviewed by the board in April 2017 (WSB coverage here) and has site plans for 32 three-story rowhouse-style units. All meetings will be at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) and will include public-comment periods.

