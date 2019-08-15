Celebration of Life party August 25th for Dorothy G. Wright, 1925-2019

Family and friends will gather August 25th to celebrate the life of Dorothy Wright:

Dorothy Gloria Wright passed away at the age of 93 at Harborview Hospital, on July 28, after being struck by a car in a crosswalk at Jefferson Square on July 26.

Dorothy was born at home in Fairdale Township, North Dakota in 1925, the youngest of 6 children. After graduation from Crookston MN High School, she moved to Chicago to live with her oldest sister and family. She worked as a model at Sears. She met her future husband , Everett, who just happened to be her sister’s brother-in-law, at Christmas, while he was on leave from the Army Air Corp. They wrote for 8 months, became engaged on his next leave, and married two days later (technically their 4th date). They were married for 72 years, until his passing in 2016.

In 1956, they left Chicago with their children Wendy and Brad and moved to West Seattle, where several family members had relocated. They lived in their West Seattle house for the rest of their lives.

Dorothy was a homemaker, active in the PTA, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls, and bowling leagues. When the kids were out of grade school, she went back to work at Sears on First and Lander in the catalog sales department, until her retirement in 1987.

During their married life, Dorothy and Everett went on 28 cruises (Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and the Panama Canal.) They loved to dance together at White Center Eagles, play the slots, and meet other travelers.

Mom loved playing Copper Dropper slot machines at the Tulalip and Emerald Queen Casinos, having a rum and coke at 5 pm, her water aerobics class at the West Seattle YMCA, happy hour at Salty’s with her 90+-year-old friends, chicken fingers and fries at the Luna Park Café and her family.

Dorothy leaves behind her daughter, Wendy (Michael) Hobson, son Brad (Colette) Wright, and her grandsons, Aaron & Shawn Hobson and Carson Wright. She also leaves her sister Violet Denison and many nieces and nephews in Seattle and across the USA.

A Celebration of Life party will be held on Sunday, August 25, 1-4 pm at the American Legion Hall at 37th and Alaska in West Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Seattle Family YMCA, 3622 SW Snoqualmie St., Seattle 98126.