AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Work starting soon in another zone

The weekly update on the Avalon/35th paving-and-more project is in. From SDOT:

Last week, crews worked to excavate the road in Zone A and are getting ready to begin work in Zone C as early as the week of August 5.

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

-Paving at SW Charlestown St as soon as August 5

-Pouring new curb ramps at SW Charlestown St, which will remain closed until the week of August 16

-Paving SW Yancy St, which will remain closed until the week of August 5

-Pouring the new transit island north of SW Yancy St

-Weekend work on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4

As crews wrap up paving, please use extreme caution if you are riding a bike through Zone A as the roadway is uneven.

Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)

We anticipate beginning work in Zone C as soon as August 5, including:

-Saw cutting and excavation on the north side of the road, followed by base repairs and then asphalt paving

-Two to three weeks of work on the north side of Zone C

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

-Excavation of the road. Driveways will be temporarily impacted during this work, but we will place steels plates to provide access when safe and feasible.

-Beginning concrete paving in certain areas towards the end of the week of August 5

Upcoming intersection closures for 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way

Crews will use multiple weekend closures of 35th Ave SW and SW Avalon Way to rebuild the intersection. While dates have not yet been scheduled, you can expect work to take place during the weekend in early to mid-August to reduce traffic impacts. You can also expect detours to be provided during this work.