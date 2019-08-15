AVALON/35TH PROJECT: Weekly update on what’s done, what’s next

As work continues on the Avalon/35th repaving-and-more project, here’s the weekly SDOT progress report:

Paving is complete in Zone A and we have begun breaking the road in Zone C.

Zone A (SW Avalon Way from SW Spokane St to SW Yancy St)

To complete work in Zone A, we are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Charlestown St and SW Andover St, including:

· Finishing concrete paving work on the new bus island at SW Yancy St this week

· Closing SW Charlestown St as soon as the week of August 19 to complete curb ramp and sidewalk work

· Rebuilding the sidewalk on the west side between SW Bradford and SW Charlestown streets

· Finishing work in Zone A as soon as the week of August 19

Zone C (SW Avalon Way from SW Genesee St to 35th Ave SW)

We are continuing work on SW Avalon Way between SW Genesee St and 35th Ave SW including:

· Completing rebuilding the road base on the north side of the road this week

· Paving the north side of the road on Monday, August 19. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

o There will be no driveway access on August 19

o If you need access to your car, plan to park on side streets the night before. You will not be able to use your driveway while the pavement cures.

· Excavating the south side of the road and moving the SW Genesee St traffic signal as early as Tuesday, August 20

· Maintaining daytime driveway access when safe and feasible during the workday. If you need to leave your driveway, plan for delays of up to 1 hour. We encourage you to speak with our crews to check when excavation will take place near your property.

· Placing steel plates or building temporary driveways between 5 and 7 PM to maintain evening access

· Tentatively paving the south side of the road as early as the week of September 2

Zone E (35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St)

We are continuing work on 35th Ave SW from SW Avalon Way to SW Alaska St, including:

· Beginning concrete paving on the west side tomorrow, August 16. This work is weather dependent and subject to change.

· No driveway access from Thursday to early Saturday to allow the concrete time to cure

· SW Snoqualmie St remaining closed for staging

We are monitoring the worksite on the weekends and will implement traffic control as needed.

While we are not conducting work in Zone B until we return to complete final paving, you may see private projects restricting parking and utilizing traffic control.