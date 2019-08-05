5 for your West Seattle Monday

(The real “Seahawk” as photographer Chris Frankovich describes it – an osprey, with snack)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WADING POOL & SPRAYPARK: The forecast is for sunshine and 70s later, so Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) wading pool and Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) will be open 11 am-8 pm.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE INFO SESSION: Interested in the bachelor’s-degree Hospitality Management program at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor)? You’re invited to an info session at 1 pm. (6000 16th SW)

WATERCOLOR CLASSES: At C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) with artist Jennifer Carrasco. 6 pm. Contact the artist to see if spaces remain – info’s in our calendar listing. (5612 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: New members always welcome. Twice-monthly meetings, 7 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

QUIZ NIGHT: Go play! 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, $2/player. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)