Two reminders about the Water Taxi: First, it’s running on an extended schedule tonight because of the Sounders FC game at CenturyLink Field. Second, remember that right after that, both the West Seattle and Vashon Water Taxi routes are scheduled to be suspended ALL WEEK for the downtown dock move. The 773 and 775 shuttles will continue running, though, according to the county’s shutdown-week transit-rundown here.