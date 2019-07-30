YOU CAN HELP! Fundraising campaign for Senior Center of West Seattle, post-burglary

One week ago, we reported on a burglary at the Senior Center of West Seattle. While police continue to investigate, the nonprofit center has to deal with the costly aftermath – stolen items, damage repair. So the philanthropy group Impact West Seattle is coordinating a community fundraising drive to help. Rachel Lazar explains, “They have been such a supportive partner of Impact West Seattle, hosting our quarterly giving meetings. And we have learned so much about the incredible programs they offer as they are truly a gem in our community.” You can donate by going here!