4:56 PM: Police have blocked 9th SW between Trenton and Henderson as they try to get someone out of a residence there. We don’t know yet exactly what happened that led to the call but police are using a bullhorn to ask that someone come out so they can resolve a no-contact-order violation. avoid the area TFN.

5:28 PN: The suspect has emerged from the residence and is now in custody, per police radio.

5:37 PM: They’re now getting ready to reopen the road.