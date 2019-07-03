What’s up for your pre-holiday West Seattle Wednesday

(Red bird Monday, white bird Tuesday, blue bird today! Steller’s Jay, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the WSB Flickr group)

4th of July eve – here are some of the highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE, WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Explore the shore with expert advice from Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 10 am through 2 pm this time, at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -3.4 feet at 11:58 am)

HOT TOPICS: All welcome for this discussion event at Southwest Library at noon. The U.S. Supreme Court is the topic this time, as explained in our calendar listing. (9010 35th SW)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AMERICAN CHEEZ: At Parliament Tavern, 9 pm: “Your favorite cheezy tunes this land hath wrought, featuring THE LOOSE HEELS plus a cascading raclette wheel of talented performers.” 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)