What’s happening on your post-holiday West Seattle Friday

MAGIC SHOW: Hourlong show at Southwest Library with world-class magician Maritess Zurbano, 11 am. All ages. Free. (9010 35th SW)

EXPLORE AT LOW-LOW TIDE: 11:30 am-3 pm, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. The low-low tide moment is 1:31 pm, out to -3.0 feet.

CORNER BAR: Highland Park Improvement Club‘s monthly pop-up bar-and-more starts at 6 pm. See the theme and music plan on the HPIC website. (1116 SW Holden)

BASEBALL: The Highline Bears vs. the Kent Bulldogs, 7:05 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd)

ACOUSTIC BLUES: 7:30 pm performance at Kenyon Hall with Orville Johnson, Grant Dermody, and John Miller. Ticket info in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE SOUL: Special Friday edition at Parliament Tavern! “13-piece funk/soul dance and jam band lays it down!” 9 pm. $10 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)