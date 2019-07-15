WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE: New place to watch and listen!

(Vancouver, B.C. Police Motorcycle Drill Team in 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade – they’re back this year)

We’re counting down to Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade, which starts at California/Lander at 11 am and heads south to The Junction. Tonight we sat in on the lineup meeting, during which the parade’s longtime volunteer coordinators arrange the order of entries – there’s an art to everything from making sure the marching bands and drill teams are evenly spaced, to deciding who’s parading immediately before and after the Seafair Pirates! (Earplugs ahoy.) And we learned about a new feature this year: An extra “reviewing stand” at California/Charlestown. Traditionally the only place you can hear the parade announced as it passes is in the heart of The Junction – that continues this year, with Brian and Christa Callanan your announcing team there, but they’ve also added announcing at California/Charlestown, where Ron Zuber will be at the mike. ~75 entries in the parade – more previews every day this week!