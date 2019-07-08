WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect jailed after Puget Ridge break-in attempt

A 36-year-old man remains in the King County Jail this afternoon after an arrest on Puget Ridge early this morning. From SPD Blotter:

Southwest Precinct officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the Puget Ridge neighborhood early Monday morning. After checking the home, officers located a possible suspect one block away carrying a loaded shotgun.

At approximately 5:00 am, officers were checking the area after responding to the home in the 1800 block of SW Dawson Street for a report of an attempted burglary.

During the area check, an officer located a possible suspect one block away, carrying a shotgun. Police arrested the 36-year-old man, who is a convicted felon and unable to legally possess firearms. Officers booked him into the King County Jail on felony charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. Detectives will handle the follow-up investigation.