WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police response on 9th SW

9:33 PM: Thanks for the tips: 9th SW is closed between Barton and Roxbury right now because of a police response. At the scene, SPD would tell us only that they’re attempting to serve a search warrant. As shown in the photo, SWAT team members are involved. At last report, they were asking everyone inside the residence to come out. We’ll be checking back. (In case you wondered, this is not far south of last Saturday’s response.)

9:42 PM: Radio communication indicates police have been able to get into the residence.