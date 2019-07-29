WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire near Westcrest Park; Triangle burglary

12:09 AM: Multiple 911 calls about gunfire sent police to 9th SW/SW Henderson, just west of Westcrest Park, and officers have reported via radio that they’ve found shell casings south of the intersection. No injuries reported so far, and also no description of suspect(s).

12:29 AM: Unrelated so far as we know, but here’s another call that’s drawn a police response of note: A resident in the Aura Apartments (35th SW just south of Avalon) reported someone broke into their apartment and ran out, westbound, with a laptop. Police are searching the area, with a K0 unit dispatched too.