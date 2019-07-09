West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 reader reports

July 9, 2019 11:11 pm
Recent reader reports:

CAR BREAK-IN: Wendy reports this happened Monday morning: “Had my car window passenger side broken into between 7-7:15 am while dropping off my boys at YMCA summer camp – interrupted prowler so notbing was taken, reported to police. Had parked in south parking lot.”

HIT-RUN: From Alison:

My daughter went to Starbucks on Alki and parked our car – 2016 Mazda CR-X 5 Red – on 62nd SW between Stevens and Admiral (about 3018 62nd Ave SW). My car repair person believes a box truck or flat bed truck smashed into the front passenger corner and just kept going. This was major damage not just a scratch.

Any witnesses? Let us know and we’ll connect you.

PACKAGES TAKEN: Juan‘s Ring camera caught this video of someone taking packages from his porch on July 2nd. This happened on SW Holden near Riverview Playfield.

