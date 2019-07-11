VIDEO: All-City Band gets ready for 2 West Seattle appearances

Thanks to Mark Hofkes for the video of the All-City Band marching at Seattle Center tonight, getting ready for a busy parade-and-more season that includes the July 20th West Seattle Grand Parade. Six days after the parade, you’ll see them in West Seattle again – the All-City Band Jam returns to Southwest Athletic Complex at 6:30 pm Friday, July 26th, after SWAC work sent it to an off-peninsula venue last year. It’s a showcase/tune-up the night before the Seafair Torchlight Parade, with local and regional marching bands. First gig of the year for ACB, which includes student musicians from all over the city, is this Saturday at the Redmond Derby Days Parade.