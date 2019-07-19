Spa Phoebe: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome one of our newest WSB sponsors, Spa Phoebe. Here’s what proprietor Phoebe Lind (below with therapy dog Franklin) wants you to know about what she offers:

Phoebe says, “We are a client-based establishment, meaning we gear all our services to fit the client’s needs. We believe that every person is unique and their body responds differently to different modalities.” She also says that the reviews and emails Spa Phoebe has received since opening last September talk about how clients find that she and her staff truly care about their needs and comfort and about how she and her staff are happy to accommodate clients’ specific goals in a safe, inviting, and professional space.

Spa Phoebe offers reiki, Swedish, prenatal, hot-stone, oncology, and deep-tissue massage. You can also book facials, waxing, and lash- or brow-tinting appointments, and you can book a session for a body treatment like a scrub, wrap, or an infrared sauna blanket or bio mat.

She adds that one of her clients calls Spa Phoebe her “happy place,” while others look forward to seeing her and her dog Franklin. Others say they keep coming back because Phoebe has created a place where you can appreciate the calm environment the spa offers.

Spa Phoebe is involved with the community, including membership in the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce and West Seattle Junction Association. Phoebe has also donated to many West Seattle schools and organizations in the few months since she opened. You might have seen her last weekend at West Seattle Summer Fest – and tomorrow you will see Phoebe and Franklin in the West Seattle Grand Parade!

Spa Phoebe is at 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW. You can book appointments online by going here.

