Seafair Pirates and more for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Honeybee nn sea holly, photographed by Jim Borrow)

First Saturday of July! Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: 9 am, by Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, taught by Caylen Storm. Free but donations accepted. All welcome. (2701 Alki SW)

HELP RESTORE LINCOLN PARK’S FOREST: 9 am-noon, get your weekend started during a fun morning with Friends of Lincoln Park. Meeting place and more are in our calendar listing. (Fauntleroy Way SW & SW Rose)

HIKE IN THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: 10 am, hike with the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group and learn about native plants:

Join us at the trailhead at 14th Avenue SW and SW Holly to learn plant identification from Steve Richmond, an expert in controlling invasive plants and restoring native plant communities. Steve will also give an overview of greenbelt natural history and resulting restoration challenges. Please wear sturdy shoes or boots and be prepared for the elements. Total distance will be 1 to 2 miles.

(14th SW/SW Holly)

SEAFAIR PIRATES LANDING: The party starts around 10 am but the Pirates aren’t due until (approximately – could be earlier or later!) 1 pm-ish; when you hear the cannons, you’ll know they’re near. The Alki Bathhouse vicinity is the epicenter of it all. (2701 Alki SW)

LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT: West Seattle Little League hosts the District 7 12’s All-Star tournament at Bar-S starting today. Here’s the bracket; first games at 11 am. (64th SW/SW Admiral Way)

PLANT SALE: It’s the peak of gardening season and the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center is a great place to get plants. It’s open 11 am-3 pm today on the north end of the campus. (6000 16th SW)

EXPLORE AT LOW-LOW TIDE: 12:30 pm-3 pm, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are out again at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. Today’s low-low tide moment is 2:19 pm, out to -2.2 feet.

NORTHERN BALLARD: That’s who’s performing at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) tonight, 7-9 pm. All ages. No cover. (5612 California SW)

‘THE LAST WORLD OCTOPUS WRESTLING CHAMPION’: ArtsWest‘s current production is a hot ticket, but a few were left when last we looked. 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

DEADGRASS: Bluegrass-style Grateful Dead tunes. 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)