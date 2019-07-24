SATURDAY: Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to tour historic Colman House

(Photos courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society)

Yet another big event this Saturday – the historic Colman House in Fauntleroy is featured on this year’s Southwest Seattle Historical Society-presented “If These Walls Could Talk” tour. The details from SWSHS:

This historic Colman House tour will bring history alive with stories about Arthur Loveless and the Colman family. James M. Colman, a Scottish immigrant, moved to Seattle in the 1860s and brought the rest of his family over in the 1870s. James made a fortune investing in many enterprises such as Yesler’s mill and the Walla Walla Railroad.

The family bought property in Fauntleroy in 1905 and James’s son Laurence Colman recruited his

friend Arthur Loveless to design a new home for him and his family in 1922.

The Colman family is known today through their impact of their philanthropy. The family donated the land for Camp Colman, Colman Pool, and financially supported the Fauntleroy church, their local YMCA, as well as countless contributions to their community.

The VIP tour is an intimate, behind the scenes look at the history of the Colman home. Enjoy refreshments while taking in the beauty of the home’s immaculately landscaped gardens. The VIP tour includes a talk about the work of Arthur Loveless presented by his great grand-niece, Susan Shorett. Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s curator, Tasia Williams, will show and talk about artifacts from the historical society’s collection which illustrate the history of the Colman family.

General admission participants will get to wander through this amazing house with volunteers that are able to answer questions and give a brief overview.

To purchase tickets and learn more about this tour, please click on this link.