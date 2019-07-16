PREVIEW: West Seattle Grand Parade 2019’s marching bands

(Rainbow City Marching Band in West Seattle at 2017 Band Jam)

All week, we’re previewing Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade (11 am, southbound on California from Lander to Edmunds. Tonight, the marching bands that – as of Monday night’s lineup meeting are expected! As always, the award-winning All-City Band will be there, with student musicians from all over Seattle.

(All-City Band in 2018 West Seattle Grand Parade)

You can also expect to see the Kennedy Catholic High School band from Burien. Coming up from even further south, the Sumner High School Band. And Huskies will get to cheer for the University of Washington Alumni Band. Also planning to make music in the WSGP, the Rainbow City Marching Band. They’re all part of the ~75-entry parade presented by the West Seattle Rotary Foundation and coordinated by a hard-working group of volunteers. If you enjoy looking behind-the-scenes, be at the start of the parade route, early, and watch them in action. You can watch the parade from anywhere along the route; if you’re in The Junction, you’ll also see the PAWrade right before the Grand Parade – you can even be part of it! More previews to come.