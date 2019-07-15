UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by driver on Admiral Way

9:25 AM: Emergency responders are on westbound Admiral Way near 57th. We’re told a pedestrian was hit by a person driving a pickup truck. Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation detectives will be investigating. More shortly.

9:30 AM: Don Brubeck, who lives nearby, tells us the pedestrian is a man in his 80s who “was crossing the street to catch the bus to go to his gym.” He was conscious as medics were treating him, Don says. The driver, who was in the black pickup shown in our photo, is talking with police.