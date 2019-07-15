West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by driver on Admiral Way

July 15, 2019 9:25 am
9:25 AM: Emergency responders are on westbound Admiral Way near 57th. We’re told a pedestrian was hit by a person driving a pickup truck. Seattle Police Traffic Collision Investigation detectives will be investigating. More shortly.

9:30 AM: Don Brubeck, who lives nearby, tells us the pedestrian is a man in his 80s who “was crossing the street to catch the bus to go to his gym.” He was conscious as medics were treating him, Don says. The driver, who was in the black pickup shown in our photo, is talking with police.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by driver on Admiral Way"

  • LE July 15, 2019 (9:34 am)
    I drove by with my daughter and we saw the scene right before the firetruck showed up. Thank you to those of you who were helping the pedestrian. I am not normally a praying person, but I said one for all involved. What a horrible situation. I hope and wish the pedestrian a speedy recovery. 

    • WSB July 15, 2019 (9:47 am)
      I’m checking with SFD on his condition and will add when we get it. Takes us a while to get to that end of the peninsula so SFD had left before we got there.

  • Kathy July 15, 2019 (9:48 am)
    Please, drivers. Obey the speed limits and watch out for pedestrians. Especially senior citizens are so vulnerable on our streets. We seniors have a right to get to our bus stops and shopping safely.

  • Nancy Stillger July 15, 2019 (10:00 am)
    I live on 57th up the hill from Admiral a few houses. This is a dangerous intersection. We have been fighting for speed control and crosswalks near there for a long time. I pray the man is alright.

