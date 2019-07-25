LAST CALL! Just a few more days for feedback on future of Delridge Triangle

From The Friends of the Delridge Triangle:

How About A New Pocket Park for South Delridge? Feedback Closes Sunday Night!

Over the past several months, The Friends of the Delridge Triangle and community members have worked with the contracted landscape architects Makers, to gather and create a community generated plan to redevelop the Delridge Triangle at 9201 Delridge Ave SW.

Check out the key ideas in support of a safe and accessible urban green space and let us know what you think!

The final of feedback for this phase of the project will close midnight on Sunday night, July 28th: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DelridgeTriangle