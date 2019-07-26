HAPPENING NOW: Band Jam shaking things up at Southwest Athletic Complex

Second up at Band Jam – Seismic Sound. pic.twitter.com/yw8bQ22U1I — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 27, 2019

6:51 PM: The drums are booming and the spectators are cheering at Southwest Athletic Complex as the 2019 Band Jam marching-band showcase proceeds. Before Seismic Sound, the drumline that’s on the field right now, the Junior All-City Band performed:

Among the other bands coming up at this free event, the award-winning All-City Band themselves, whose director Dr. Marcus Pimpleton hatched the idea for this pre-Torchlight Parade showcase a decade ago. In the SWAC lot right outside the stands, something new this year, food trucks, so even if you haven’t had dinner yet, grab the family and come on over (2801 SW Thistle). You’re also invited to buy 50/50 raffle tickets to support the ACB.

7:11 PM: The band from nearby Kennedy Catholic High School followed – they were in West Seattle just last Saturday for the WS Grand Parade, as was the group on the field now, the Rainbow City Band (with their flag team Spinout), which so far has gone from Lady Gaga to Macklemore to Bruno Mars.

Also last seen here in Saturday's West Seattle Grand Parade – @RainbowCityBand pic.twitter.com/BdpdwbWRhf — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 27, 2019

7:40 PM: Yet another band seen in the Grand Parade last Saturday, from Sumner High School in Pierce County, followed:

The 100+-student-strong Sumner HS Summer Band. (Also seen in WS Grand Parade last Saturday!) pic.twitter.com/iQoY86kzW9 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) July 27, 2019

The event is in an intermission right now, with Blue Thunder due to play at 8 pm, and the All-City Band to follow.