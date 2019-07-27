HAPPENING NOW: Alki Art Fair 2019, day 1

In perfect counterpoint to the gray-ish sky, brightness is everywhere at the Alki Art Fair – from boardwalk chalk art (above) to ~120 artist/vendor booths:

You can listen to live music (here’s the schedule):

(Angela Coffe Band)

Or if you’re of a certain age, you can play in the kid zone set up by soon-to-open Alki playspace Outer Space Seattle:

Go into the Bathhouse to bid on silent-auctions donated to raise money to help keep the festival free for attendees:

Booths are open until 6 tonight (and again 10-6 Sunday) with music continuing until 9 on the main stage (when you visit, also check out the busker stage at the west end of the boardwalk, which we’re sponsoring again this year). Even if you’re not biking, walking, or busing to the beach, you can still go without worrying about parking – a free shuttle is running between Alki and the Admiral District (California/Admiral by the Chevron station) and the park-and-ride under the bridge.