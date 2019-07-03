COUNTDOWN: 9 days to West Seattle Summer Fest 2019!

West Seattle’s biggest party of the year starts in just nine days: West Seattle Summer Fest, presented by the West Seattle Junction Association in the street in the heart of The Junction, Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th. Though those are the official festival dates, locals know it all kicks off the night before with what we’ve come to know as Summer Fest Eve. On Thursday, July 11th, the streets close so festival setup can begin, so you can wander at will (California from Oregon to Edmunds, Alaska from 42nd to 44th) while also enjoying West Seattle Art Walk night. You’ll find performances at several spots in the street – including the kid-delighting Bubbleman – and outdoor cafes set up outside some of the year-round food-and-drink spots. When the festival officially kicks off on Friday morning, if you don’t have to be off-peninsula for, oh, say, work, come enjoy a quiet few hours before the music starts in midafternoon – here’s the lineup, as announced at the end of May. Thats all on the main stage at the north end of the festival grounds, California north of SW Oregon; even more music is planned on the Community Stage in Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW/SW Alaska) – that schedule is here. Lots more to preview, from kid stuff to pet stuff, vendors to community groups food and drink … just want to be sure for starters that your calendar is set!