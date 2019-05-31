JUST REVEALED: Music lineup for West Seattle Summer Fest 2019!

Just six weeks until West Seattle Summer Fest 2019 (July 12-14)! The music lineup has just been revealed – here’s the announcement:

Music is once again taking center stage with a stellar line-up that includes some of the best bands in the Northwest. Big names for this event also include Night Beats, Jeremy Enigk, Spirit Award, and Stas THEE Boss. West Seattle’s Ben Jenkins and Troy Nelson, co-founders of Killroom Records, booked the event lineup and had this to say:

“We had a lot of fun rounding up the artists for West Seattle Summer Fest 2019. Showcasing artists that are making a significant impact in our city is something we focused heavily on this year. We also wanted to represent all genres from our vibrant music scene. We’re excited to see this line-up come together!”

In addition to the headliners, festivalgoers can catch more than 24 artists performing on the California main stage Friday through Sunday. The diverse lineup includes artists like Boss Martians, Dyed, Actionesse, and West Seattle Soul.

This FREE 3-day party in the streets celebrates West Seattle as a thriving music and arts community.

In addition to the main stage, check out the Community Stage located in Junction Plaza Park, The Community Stage features local Seattle artists and musicians who are brimming with a wide-variety of talents. At the South end of the festival, the totally unplugged Wooden Instrument Stage will offer buskers, kids’ music and local singer songwriters. Sidewalk cafes, local arts and crafts shopping, gaming tents, kids’ rides, and a beer garden next to the festival stage, means there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Find out more about the music lineup on the official Summer Fest website.

Friday, July 12

3:30 Razor Clam

4:30 Sweet Jesus

5:30 Stas THEE Boss

6:30 West Seattle Soul

7:30 The Grizzled Mighty

8:30 Common Market

9:30 DJ Kurt Bloch

10:00 Polyrhythmics

Saturday, July 13

11:30 Rockaroke

12:30 School of Rock

1:30 Mr. Dinkles

2:30 Pom Pom

3:30 Actionesse

4:30 DYED

5:30 Jeremy Enigk

6:30 Spirit Award

7:30 Night Beats

8:30 JENN CHAMPION

9:30 DJ Mister Moon

10:00 Blackie (Blondie Tribute)

Sunday, July 14

11:00 Dance Powered

12:00 Mode Studio Kids

1:00 Projections On A Wall

2:00 FIX

3:00 Frond

4:00 Boss Martians