COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Delridge Day 2019!

(WSB photo, Delridge Day 2018)

After this weekend’s Alki Art Fair, West Seattle’s next summer festival is on August 10th – Delridge Day. It’s happening 11 am-3 pm at the Delridge Community Center park and the adjacent skatepark, and organizers say it’ll be bigger than ever. One new feature: The Sustainable West Seattle GreenLife Expo, formerly part of Summer Fest in The Junction, is moving to Delridge Day this year. The SPD Picnic in the Precinct is part of Delridge Day again this year. So are dozens of vendors and community organizations. Entertainment and kids’ activities too. And a skating competition (here’s the flyer). The park’s at Delridge/Genesee. We’ll be reporting from the festival as it happens – see you there on Saturday, August 10!