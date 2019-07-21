BIZNOTE: What’s next for the ex-West City Sardine Kitchen building

One month after West City Sardine Kitchen closed because its owners sold the building, we know a bit about what’s next. While walking California SW between Admiral and Alaska Junctions after the West Seattle Grand Parade, we noticed a brand-new liquor-license-application flyer posted on the window of the building (3405 California SW): It says the building will become Larry’s Tavern. The license applicants are the same people shown in county records as having just bought the building for $950,000, including Joel Stedman, who – according to an online search – owns/has owned several other taverns around the region, including the Duvall Tavern. We have a message out seeking more info on the West Seattle plan and will update whenever we hear back.