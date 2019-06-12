BIZNOTE: West City Sardine Kitchen closing

The sign on the door confirms it: West City Sardine Kitchen at 3405 California SW is closing after tomorrow (Thursday) night. Its building has been sold; it’s been on the market (as a blind listing) for more than a month and a half. We haven’t been able to contact the restaurant/building owners; the two employees working when we stopped by a short time ago said the staff got the news of the impending closure a few days ago, although at the time it didn’t seem the closure would be quite this fast. What’s next for the site? No info on that yet – no public filings of any kind so far. West City opened almost six years ago, two and a half years after the abrupt closure of another venue, The Bohemian, in the same space.