BIZNOTE: West Seattle LA Fitness to close for almost a month

Thanks to everyone for the tips. LA Fitness in The Junction has announced it’s closing for almost a month, August 10th to September 5th. The announcement says it’s for a “refresh.” We have an inquiry out to the company, asking what that entails and how members’ dues will be handled for that time. Meantime, we checked city permit files and so far haven’t found anything for that location. It’s only four years old, opening in 2015 in a space that was once intended to be a Whole Foods Market, before the building (under a different developer and name) stalled for years.