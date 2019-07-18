TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Thursday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! No alerts or incidents in our area currently.

SATURDAY STREET CLOSURES: The West Seattle Grand Parade will close California SW south of Admiral Way, to Edmunds, by 8 am Saturday, until early afternoon. Some side streets near the start and end of the route are used for staging and breakdown. The NO PARKING signs are up for 7 am-3 pm on affected streets. Bus reroutes are linked here.