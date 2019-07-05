5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

That’s a three-foot-wide jellyfish that Mark Wangerin photographed recently. If you see one – don’t touch it! And as our first calendar highlight of the day points out, you do have reason to be out on the shore …

LOW-LOW TIDE: Not as low as in early July but still a good day for beach exploring, especially since the weather has cleared. Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalists are out through 1 pm at Constellation Park (61st/Beach Drive – look for the sign) and on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, walk in). The lowest tide is -1.9 feet at 11:19 am.

EMMA SCHMITZ OVERLOOK SEAWALL REPLACEMENT: Come see a short presentation and get your questions about the Beach Drive shoreline project answered, 6:30 pm at Alki Community Center. (5823 SW Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION CRIME/POLICING: Live/work in The Junction? This is your focus group to share your opinioons about crime, safety, policing. At West Seattle Library. (2306 42nd SW)

BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: As previewed yesterday, the annual free West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (co-sponsored by WSB) is at 7 pm tonight on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center. Bring your own chair/blanket to sit on the grass – or stand up and dance, sway, as the music moves you! Special intermission presentation of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community, which will be carried in the West Seattle Grand Parade this Sunday by honoree Adah Rhodes Cruzen. (Walnut/Lander)

BELLY DANCING: Jet City RAQS at The Skylark, free, all ages, 7 pm! (3803 Delridge Way SW)