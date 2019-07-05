West Seattle, Washington

That’s a three-foot-wide jellyfish that Mark Wangerin photographed recently. If you see one – don’t touch it! And as our first calendar highlight of the day points out, you do have reason to be out on the shore …

LOW-LOW TIDE: Not as low as in early July but still a good day for beach exploring, especially since the weather has cleared. Seattle Aquarium Beach Naturalists are out through 1 pm at Constellation Park (61st/Beach Drive – look for the sign) and on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, walk in). The lowest tide is -1.9 feet at 11:19 am.

EMMA SCHMITZ OVERLOOK SEAWALL REPLACEMENT: Come see a short presentation and get your questions about the Beach Drive shoreline project answered, 6:30 pm at Alki Community Center. (5823 SW Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION CRIME/POLICING: Live/work in The Junction? This is your focus group to share your opinioons about crime, safety, policing. At West Seattle Library. (2306 42nd SW)

BIG BAND CONCERT IN THE PARK: As previewed yesterday, the annual free West Seattle Big Band Concert in the Park (co-sponsored by WSB) is at 7 pm tonight on the east lawn at Hiawatha Community Center. Bring your own chair/blanket to sit on the grass – or stand up and dance, sway, as the music moves you! Special intermission presentation of the Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Service to the Community, which will be carried in the West Seattle Grand Parade this Sunday by honoree Adah Rhodes Cruzen. (Walnut/Lander)

BELLY DANCING: Jet City RAQS at The Skylark, free, all ages, 7 pm! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

2 Replies to "5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!"

  • waikikigirl July 16, 2019 (11:21 am)
    Again Mark another nice picture!I wonder what type of Jelly that is? One visit to Waikiki we were floating on tubes just minding our own business and what do you think happened…I got stung by the “Sucker punch of the Ocean”  let me tell you I jumped off of that tube so quickly into 10+ feet of water not knowing how to swim the hubby had to pull me into shore, so YES do not touch if you see one they HURT! 

    • WSB July 16, 2019 (11:54 am)
      Mark believed it was a Lion’s Mane. I didn’t have time to try to verify so omitted that potential ID, always mindful there are people reading who are far more expert than me …

