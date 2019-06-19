West Seattle Wednesday: From WordsWest’s farewell, to candidate conversations, & more

We start on the shore again today:

(Great Blue Heron wading in Fauntleroy, photographed by Jim Spraker)

LOW-LOW TIDE: Again today, you can explore while consulting with Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists, 11:30 am through 2 pm this time, at Constellation and Lincoln Parks. (Today’s lowest tide is -2.0 feet at 12:53 pm)

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME/POLICING FOCUS GROUP: Live/work in Admiral? Tonight is your focus group to share opinions about crime and policing, 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, as previewed here. (2306 42nd SW)

GROUP RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). Free as always. (2743 California SW)

WORDSWEST FAREWELL: After five years, WordsWest Literary Series – curated by West Seattle authors – is ending, with a “Cake in the Garden” party tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor):

Along with the cake, of course, there will be readings: “an incredible line-up of WordsWest writers from all five years of our existence: Elizabeth Austen, Quenton Baker, Rick Barot, Claudia Castro Luna, Christine Deavel, Lyanda Lynn Haupt, Rachel Kessler, J.W. Marshall, Greg November, Renee Simms, and Ann Teplick.” All welcome. Free. (5612 California SW)

CANDIDATE CONVERSATIONS: The Delridge Neighborhoods District Council already has held one City Council District 1 candidate conversation, last month with Phil Tavel. Tonight, Brendan Kolding and Lisa Herbold are scheduled to appear, as previewed here. All welcome, 7 pm, Neighborhood House High Point. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

LEFT HAND SMOKE: 9 pm at Parliament Tavern, “folk/pop/Americana.” $5 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

