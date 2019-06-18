ELECTION 2019: 2 more ‘Candidate Conversations’ at Delridge Neighborhoods District Council tomorow

Seven weeks until the August 6th primary election – and only a month until voting starts, as ballots are sent out. Your next chance to see and hear candidates in our area’s highest-profile race is tomorrow. The reminder is from Delridge Neighborhoods District Council chair Mat McBride:

The Delridge Neighborhoods District Council (DNDC) is pleased to present the second round of conversations with District 1 City Council candidates this Wednesday (6/19/19) at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW) from 7-9 PM. Our guests for this event are Brendan Kolding and Lisa Herbold.

The format for this event allows you to make a personal connection with the candidates. Each will share a little information about themselves and then answer questions. Your questions. Casual and friendly, it’s an opportunity to meet the people and not just the positions.

All DNDC meetings are open to the public, and all are welcome.